Azerbaijan represented at conference of Energy Regulators Regional Association

The 20th annual conference of the Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA) was held on October 9-10 in Budapest.

Azerbaijan was represented at the conference by Samir Akhundov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA), as well as representatives of energy regulatory agencies and energy experts from more than 30 countries.

The two-day event focused on the changes and innovations in the world's energy markets, possible roadmaps for the energy sector and the dynamics of the energy transition.

