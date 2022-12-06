Azerbaijan represented at SHOM International Charity Bazaar in Warsaw (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan was represented at the next International Christmas Charity Bazaar organized by the Spouses of Heads of Mission (SHOM) society in Warsaw under the patronage of First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland told News.Az.

Diplomatic missions accredited to Poland, charitable societies based in the country and individual entrepreneurs joined the charity event.

Azerbaijan was represented at the charity bazaar by the joint participation of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Poland, the Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in Central Europe (accredited to Poland), and the catering facilities offering national cuisine in Warsaw.

Various types of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, souvenirs, varieties of tea and jam, handicrafts, and other goods produced in Azerbaijan were put on sale on the national stand.

The Azerbaijani stand also featured posters promoting the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand and the country’s tourism potential.

The Azerbaijani stand attracted the interest of charity bazaar visitors. First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda also viewed the Azerbaijani stand.

During the event, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova gave an interview with Poland Press Agency (PAP).

News.Az