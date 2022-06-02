Azerbaijan resumes flights to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

From June 15, Azerbaijan's national air carrier resumes air communication with Russian cities, the press service of the Azerbaijan Airlines told News.az.

Starting from this date, AZAL and Buta Airways will gradually resume the program of flights from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Astrakhan, Mineralnye Vody and Kazan.

Thus, Azerbaijan Airlines will start operating daily flights to Moscow's Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports from 15 June. Flights of the carrier from Baku to St. Petersburg will be operated twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.

The low-cost airline Buta Airways also from June 15th will start operating flights to Astrakhan (Thursdays and Sundays), Mineralnye Vody (Tuesdays and Sundays) and Kazan (Wednesdays and Saturdays).

