Azerbaijan reveals 338 new COVID-19 cases

Some 338 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 209  patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Tuesday.

Four patients have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 10,662, with 5,948 recoveries, and 126 deaths.

Some 4,588 patients are currently being in specialized hospitals. 

A total of 391,699 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.


