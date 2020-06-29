Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reveals 544 fresh COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has recorded 544 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Monday.

Another 343 virus infected people have recovered, while 8 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 16 968, with 9369 recoveries and 206 deaths.

 So far, a total of 475525 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country.


