Azerbaijan reveals domestic rails' passenger traffic over holidays

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC operated in an intensified mode due to the Novruz holiday on March 19-26, News.az reports via the company.

According to the firm, due to the increased passenger traffic during the holidays, an additional 25 trips were booked on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku line, transporting 12,599 passengers.

Trains on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route followed a daily schedule, carrying 2,806 people.

During the holiday season, 37 additional flights were booked to various regions of the country, serving 15,405 people, a 61 percent increase over the same period previous year.

To note, during the holidays, trains on the Absheron Circular Railway Line ran on non-working days, transporting a total of 84,311 people.

News.Az