Azerbaijan reveals number of registered COP29 guests

Until now, the COP29 Operating Company has registered a total of 28,000 visitors for the upcoming climate conference in Baku.

Narmin Jarchalova, Chair of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and Chief Operating Officer for COP29, noted that among the registrants, approximately 2,700 are media representatives, News.Az reports.She stated that the remaining attendees include members of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), representatives from observer organizations, official delegations, and various stakeholders.The COP29 climate conference will be held in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.The abbreviation COP means "Conference of the Parties" and refers to the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the UNFCCC.The Convention has 198 member states. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, the COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.

News.Az