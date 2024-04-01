Azerbaijan-Romania trade turnover keeps growing: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania continues to grow, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 8th meeting of the the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic Relations and Scientific and Technical Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Romania in Baku, News.Az reports.

Minister Babayev, who is also the co-chair of the joint commission, pointed out that last year, the Azerbaijan-Romania trade turnover increased by 29.3 percent.

He noted that this and subsequent meetings of the joint commission will help expand bilateral ties in various fields.

“Today we will hold discussions on issues related to energy, transport, investment, agricultural, social, educational, humanitarian, infrastructure, construction and other areas. The Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership and the Joint Action Plan for the Implementation of the Strategic Partnership, signed in 2009 and 2011 respectively, and in general more than 60 documents on cooperation signed over the past period, contributed to the development of relations between our countries, which rose to the level of strategic partnership,” - the minister added,” Minister Babayev added.

News.Az