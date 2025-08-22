Azerbaijan, Russia explore prospects for developing economic cooperation

The Azerbaijani delegation paid tribute and placed flowers at the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Astrakhan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Subsequently, the 23rd meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held.

Prior to the meeting, the Commission Co-chairs – Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk held a meeting in a limited format.

During the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, the discussions focused on the current state and prospects of the development of Azerbaijan-Russia economic cooperation in various areas, exploring ongoing joint projects across investment, industrial, transport, transit, and other domains.

In conclusion, the Azerbaijani and Russian deputy PMs signed a Protocol on the outcomes of the 23rd meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Deputy PM Shahin Mustafayev also held meeting with Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region.

They discussed ways of enhancing economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia’s Astrakhan Region.