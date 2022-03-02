Azerbaijan, Russia have long-term common history, top official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The First Forum of Youth Initiatives of Russia and Azerbaijan was inaugurated on March 2 in Azerbaijan's Gusar.

The event was held under the organizational support of the Ministry of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia Natalya Bocharova said that Azerbaijan and Russia have a long-term common history, a News.Az correspondent reports from the opening ceremony.

"By creating joint projects, young people not only work on the politics and economics of the future of our countries but also try to keep this human and spiritual connection that exists between our countries,” she added.









News.Az