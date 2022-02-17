Azerbaijan-Russia intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation holds meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia held a meeting via videoconferencing, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Russian counterpart Alexei Overchuk.

Representatives of the respective bodies of the two countries also attended the meeting.

The parties discussed a broad range of trade and economic cooperation issues, with particular emphasis on industry, energy, transport, agricultural spheres and food security, financial and banking, and interregional interaction.

News.Az