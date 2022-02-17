Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan-Russia intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation holds meeting

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan-Russia intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation holds meeting

The Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia held a meeting via videoconferencing, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Russian counterpart Alexei Overchuk.

Representatives of the respective bodies of the two countries also attended the meeting.

The parties discussed a broad range of trade and economic cooperation issues, with particular emphasis on industry, energy, transport, agricultural spheres and food security, financial and banking, and interregional interaction.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      