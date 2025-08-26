Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva celebrates birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, August 26, marks the birthday of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, News.Az reports.

Mehriban Aliyeva was born in Baku on August 26, 1964.

Having finished secondary school №23 in Baku City with a gold medal in 1981, she entered the Treatment and Prophylaxis Faculty of the Azerbaijan State Medical University named after N.Narimanov. In 1988, Mehriban Aliyeva graduated from the First Moscow State Medical Institute named after M.Sechenov with an honors diploma.

In 1988-1990, she passed clinical residency in the Eye Diseases department at the First Moscow State Medical Institute named after I. M. Sechenov. In 1990-1995, she worked at the Eye Diseases Research Institute in Moscow under the leadership of Academician Krasnov.

In 1995, the Azerbaijan Culture Foundation, which is currently led by her, was established upon Mehriban Aliyeva's initiative. In 1996, with the objective of extensive promotion of the Azerbaijani culture, Mehriban Aliyeva founded the Azerbaijan - Irs Magazine, which is published in three languages (Azerbaijani, English, and Russian).

On October 7, 2002, Mehriban Aliyeva was elected President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF). That same year, 4 gymnastics disciplines were included in the AGF's activity, while 9 gymnastics disciplines are being developed in Azerbaijan today. Azerbaijani gymnasts participated in the Olympic Games and became the medallists of the World and European Championships. The National Gymnastics Arena has been at the disposal of Azerbaijani gymnasts for training and hosting competitions since 2014.

Mehriban Aliyeva has been leading the Heydar Aliyev Foundation founded to study the rich legacy of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of Azerbaijan, as well as deliver his national statehood ideas to new generations.

Due to her hard efforts in protecting and developing Azerbaijan's oral folk literature and music heritage, Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the title of Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO on August 13, 2004. On November 15, 2022, Mehriban Aliyeva sent a letter to the Director General of UNESCO to terminate her activities as a Goodwill Ambassador.

On December 28, 2004, Mehriban Aliyeva was elected a member of the Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the 4th General Assembly of the Organization.

In March 2005, Mehriban Aliyeva was honored with the "Caspian Energy Integration Award-2005" International Award on the nomination of "The Public Figure of 2004".

Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the title of "Woman of the Year" according to a social poll held in Azerbaijan in 2005.

On June 9, 2005, she was awarded the 'Ruby Cross' Order of 'Philanthropists of the Century International Charity Foundation of Russia for her public, philanthropic, and charity activities, support to the educational and cultural institutions, precious contributions to the consolidation of the friendly ties between the nations of Azerbaijan and Russia.

In 2005, Mehriban Aliyeva received the degree of a doctor of philosophy, having defended a thesis on "Euthanasia and humanism issues in medicine".

In the elections to the Milli Majlis (parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan held on November 6, 2005, Mehriban Aliyeva, whose candidacy was run by the New Azerbaijan Party from the Azizbeyov Second Constituency №14, was elected to the Parliament with 92.12% vote (23,106 votes).

The National Hero Chingiz Mustafayev Foundation and the ANS Group of Companies announced Mehriban Aliyeva 'Person of the Year 2005' for her services to the development of the education system of the country, protection of the national and cultural heritage, the works she has done for a positive image of Azerbaijan in the world, organization and realization of the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Azerbaijan, as well as the philanthropic activity.

In March 2006, for the contribution made to the preservation of cultural and moral values, Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the golden medal of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

On November 23, 2006, Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the title of Goodwill Ambassador of ICESCO for the wide-scale and selfless activity in different spheres, including the dialogue among civilizations, the attention towards the children in need of care - big support to the improvement of their living conditions, education, as well as the works carried out in the Islamic world.

Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded a prize by the World Health Organization for her great contributions to the protection and strengthening of mother, child, and family health upon the unanimous decision of the 120th Session of the Executive Committee of the Organization held in Geneva on January 29, 2007.

In May 2007, Mehriban Aliyeva was honored with the 'Golden Heart' international award for high achievements in the sphere of serving the supreme ideals of humanity.

Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the Heydar Aliyev Prize for her fruitful actions in the public, political and cultural life of the republic by order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated May 5, 2009.

For her contribution to the enhancement of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Poland, Mehriban Aliyeva was decorated, on September 14, 2009, with the 'Senior Commander Cross' Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland.

On February 15, 2010, Mehriban Aliyeva was honored with the Officer Degree of the 'Legion of Honour' Order by a resolution of the President of the Republic of France for her services to France and the loyalty demonstrated.

UNESCO's Mozart Gold Medal was presented to Mehriban Aliyeva on July 30, 2010.

Nominated for the elections to the Milli Majlis to be held on November 7, 2010, by the New Azerbaijan Party from Constituency No.14 in the Khazar District, Mehriban Aliyeva was elected a deputy, winning 94.49% (31,797 votes) of the votes.

On June 24, 2011, Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the Gold Medal and, on June 29, 2012, the "Prix de la Fondation" Prize of the Crans Montana Forum.

On February 13, 2012, Mehriban Aliyeva was honored with the title of Honorary Professor of the Russian Federation's I.M.Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University.

On April 13, 2012, Mehriban Aliyeva was presented the "Stars of the Commonwealth" Interstate Prize by the Humanitarian Cooperation Council (HCC) of CIS member states and the Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Foundation (IHCF) of CIS member countries.

In 2012, Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the prize "Cossack Glory" by the Union of Cossacks of Azerbaijan for her "kindness, benevolence and tireless work for the good of peoples, and support provided to Cossacks".

On December 8, 2012, the European Olympic Committee's General Assembly took a decision to hold the 1st European Games in Baku. With a view to holding the first European Games at a high level, an Organizing Committee was established on January 17, 2013, and Mehriban Aliyeva was appointed chairperson of the Committee.

In January 2013, Pakistan's influential newspaper "Daily Times" and the Women Volunteers Association declared Mehriban Aliyeva "The Symbol of Humanism - The Person of 2012".

On June 7, 2013, she was elected deputy chairperson of the New Azerbaijan Party.

On December 27, 2013, Mehriban Aliyeva was honored with the award "Martyr Benazir Bhutto Woman Perfection Prize - 2013".

According to the results of the survey conducted by the Arab Cultural Heritage Centre of France and "Nefertiti Media Productions" Company of Egypt from March 8, 2013, to January 10, 2014, Mehriban Aliyeva was honored with the title of the Most Influential Woman of 2014.

In May 2014, for the contributions made to dialogue between civilizations, as well as for the services to the promotion of the Turkic world in Germany and the development of Azerbaijan-Germany relations, Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded an honorary prize of the Turkish-German Friendship Federation.

In May 2014, she was honoured with the "First Lady of the Year" Award by "The Business Year" Magazine for her active role in Azerbaijan's public, social and cultural life, contributions made to the society's dynamic development, matchless services towards promoting our culture in the world, multilateral support provided for the preservation of the world cultural heritage, and loyalty to the principles of social justice and humanism.

In June 2014, Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded the "Olympic Excellence" Special Honorary Prize of the International Olympic Academy for the promotion of Olympic values.

In August 2014, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on the Order of "For Services to Astrakhan Region" and an Honorary Diploma of the State of Kuwait for her worldwide promotion of the Islamic cultural heritage, noble activities both in Azerbaijan and beyond its boundaries, as well as great contribution she has made to education and healthcare.

On February 11, 2015, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on the order "Hilal-e Pakistan" of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

On March 26, 2015, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on a high state award of the Serbian Republic – the Sreten Order – for her special services before Serbia in public, cultural and humanitarian fields.

By a decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated June 29, 2015, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on the Heydar Aliyev Order for her activity associated with the development of culture, education and healthcare in the Republic of Azerbaijan, broad promotion of the Azerbaijani people's cultural heritage on an international scale, and great services to the organization of the 1st European Games.

Nominated for the elections to the Parliament held on November 1, 2015, by the New Azerbaijan Party from Khazar Constituency No.14, Mehriban Aliyeva was elected MP, gaining 96,7% (38,029 votes) of the votes.

The National Hero Chingiz Mustafayev Foundation and ANS Group of Companies have announced Mehriban Aliyeva the "Person of 2015" for her exclusive role in high-level organization and holding of the Baku-2015 first European Games, large-scale activities towards worldwide promotion of Azerbaijan's positive image, works she has done for mutual integration of Azerbaijani and world cultures, her contribution to the formation of a multicultural environment in the country, and consistent benevolent activity.

On January 21, 2016, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on the High Order - the highest award of the European Olympic Committee - by a decision of the European Olympic Committees' Executive Committee, for her special services to the development of sport in Europe.

On March 6, 2016, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on Commander's Cross Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary.

At the 4th Congress of the World Azerbaijanis held in 2016 in Baku, she was elected a member of the World Azerbaijanis Coordination Board.

On September 22, 2016, for the services to the preservation of the cultural heritage of the Bulgarian city of Veliko Tarnovo, Mehriban Aliyeva was presented the diploma of an honorary citizen of the city, and a badge.

On September 22, 2016, for the great contribution to the preservation and promotion of Bulgaria's cultural heritage, and active participation in this work, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on a diploma of honorary doctor of the Veliko Tarnovo University named after Saints Cyril and Methodius.

On February 21, 2017, by order of President Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva was appointed the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan.

As a result of this appointment, on March 6, 2017, the authorities of Mehriban Aliyeva, a deputy of the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan of the 5th convocation, were terminated as a deputy.

On June 2, 2017, Mehriban Aliyeva was elected a member of the Architects Union. For her activities towards preserving Azerbaijan's architectural heritage and contribution to this sphere, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on the commemorative medal "Academician Mikail Huseynov".

On December 26, 2017, Mehriban Aliyeva was presented the Saint Princess Olga Order of 2nd degree for the support provided to the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as for the care shown towards developing Astrakhan city.

On March 15, 2018, Mehriban Aliyeva was presented the Gold Medal of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre for her contributions to global projects and the advancement of education, science, and culture.

On July 18, 2018, the Order of Knight Grand Cross “For Merits” of the Italian Republic was presented to Mehriban Aliyeva.

On September 22, 2018, Mehriban Aliyeva was presented the Medal of Special Merit of the International Fair Play Committee for her exemplary achievements in the sports world, and promotion of Fair Plays.

On January 18, 2019, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on the honorary medal “Uzeir Hajibeyli”, instituted by the Composers Union, for her matchless contributions to the preservation of the rich legacy of composer-genius, founder of the contemporary Azerbaijani music Uzeir Hajibeyli, and conveying them to future generations.

On August 13, 2019, by order of President Vladimir Putin, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on the Order of Friendship of the Russian Federation for her contribution to the advancement and strengthening of Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

On February 22, 2020, Mehriban Aliyeva was honoured with the highest degree of the Pontifical Order of Knighthood – Knights Grand Cross of the Order of Pius IX - for her contribution to the development of mutual relations with institutions of the Holy See.

On March 5, 2021, by order of the Chairperson of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev, she was appointed to the position of first deputy chairperson of the Party.

News.Az