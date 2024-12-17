Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover has more than doubled in the last 5 years
The simplification of customs procedures and the elimination of bureaucratic barriers have created more favorable opportunities for local and foreign investors. In the last 5 years, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover has more than doubled, reaching USD 52 billion, Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said at the "Customs-Business Forum 2024: Dialogue" event held today, News.az reports.
He noted that transport corridors have increased Azerbaijan's transit capabilities and created significant opportunities for business entities. In particular, the transit time for goods transported from China to Europe through the Middle Corridor has been reduced to 8-10 days.
