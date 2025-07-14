Azerbaijan's gas output hits 25.2 bcm in first half of 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan produced a total of 25.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas.

This included 6.6 bcm from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, 13.8 bcm from the Shah Deniz field, 0.8 bcm from Absheron, and 4 bcm from SOCAR's production, News.Az reports, citing the country's Energy Ministry.

During the reporting period, total gas sales amounted to 12.1 bcm. Of this, 6.1 bcm was exported to Europe, 4.9 bcm to Türkiye (including 2.9 bcm through the TANAP pipeline), and 1.1 bcm to Georgia.

From the start of production through July 1, 2025, a total of 660.1 million tons of oil (including condensate) and 487.1 bcm of gas were extracted from the ACG and Shah Deniz fields. Specifically, 609.5 million tons of oil and 236.5 bcm of gas were produced from ACG, while Shah Deniz yielded approximately 50.6 million tons of condensate and 250.6 bcm of gas.

By June 1, 2025, Azerbaijan had exported around 658.1 million tons of oil and 180.2 bcm of natural gas.

