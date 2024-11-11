Azerbaijan's Prime Minister meets with UNICEF Executive Director
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell on November 11, News.Az reports.
The meeting underscored the significance of Baku hosting the 29th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), recognizing it as a testament to the international community’s confidence in Azerbaijan.
Discussions included a review of joint projects between Azerbaijan and UNICEF.
The meeting underscored the significance of Baku hosting the 29th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), recognizing it as a testament to the international community’s confidence in Azerbaijan.
Discussions included a review of joint projects between Azerbaijan and UNICEF.