Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's sambo team finishes 3rd CIS Games with eight medals

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan's sambo team finishes 3rd CIS Games with eight medals
Photo: Azertac

Azerbaijan's sambo team showcased an outstanding performance at the 3rd CIS Games, clinching an impressive total of eight medals as their competition concluded on Monday.

The team secured two gold, three silver and three bronze medals, News.Az reports.

The 3rd CIS Games, which brought together a total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries, will conclude on October 8.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      