Tag:
3rd Cis Games
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers win another gold at 3rd CIS Games
07 Oct 2025-23:07
Azerbaijani gymnasts shine in rhythmic gymnastics at 3rd CIS Games
06 Oct 2025-18:23
Azerbaijani wrestlers win three medals at CIS Games
04 Oct 2025-18:59
Azerbaijani shooter wins 3rd CIS Games silver
04 Oct 2025-17:15
Azerbaijan wins another gold at the 3rd CIS Games
04 Oct 2025-15:40
3rd CIS Games: Azerbaijan’s Nihad Abasov wins first gold in wrestling
03 Oct 2025-21:30
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games
03 Oct 2025-19:10
Six Azerbaijani female boxers reach CIS Games final
02 Oct 2025-21:29
Azerbaijan’s taekwondo team finishes 3rd CIS Games with 22 medals
30 Sep 2025-19:27
Azerbaijan's sambo team finishes 3rd CIS Games with eight medals
29 Sep 2025-22:37
