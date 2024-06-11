Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan scales up gas exports

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan scales up gas exports

Azerbaijan increased its gas exports by 3.4 per cent in the first five months of 2024, the country’s Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov has announced.

In a Twitter post, Minister Shahbazov noted that 5.3 bcm of gas was exported to Europe during the reporting period.

“In January-May, 5.3 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 4.1 bcm to Türkiye, and 1.2 bcm to Georgia. During this period, TANAP supplied Türkiye with 2.3 bcm of gas. During 5 months this year, gas sales abroad increased by approximately 3.4 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year,” the minister said.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      