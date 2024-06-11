Azerbaijan scales up gas exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan increased its gas exports by 3.4 per cent in the first five months of 2024, the country’s Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov has announced.

In a Twitter post, Minister Shahbazov noted that 5.3 bcm of gas was exported to Europe during the reporting period.“In January-May, 5.3 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 4.1 bcm to Türkiye, and 1.2 bcm to Georgia. During this period, TANAP supplied Türkiye with 2.3 bcm of gas. During 5 months this year, gas sales abroad increased by approximately 3.4 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year,” the minister said.

News.Az