Azerbaijan scales up power generation in Q1 2024

According to operational data for January-April 2024, total electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 9248.6 million kWh during the last four months, the Energy Ministry said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

During the period, electricity production at TPPs amounted to 8198.0 million kWh, at HPPs to 794.6 million kWh with an increase of 332.6 million kWh in comparison with the same period last year, and on other sources to 255.9 million kWh with an increase of 131.9 million kWh in comparison with the same period last year. 21.0 million kWh of electricity was generated at WPPs, 144.4 million kWh at SPPs, and 90.5 million kWh at the Solid Household Waste Incineration Plant.During the reporting period, electricity generation made up 8190.7 mln kWh on Azerenergy OJSC (7444.9 mln kWh at TPPs, 745.8 mln kWh at HPPs), 132.9 mln kWh on State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR (70.3 mln kWh at TPPs, 44.0 mln kWh at HPPs, 18.6 mln kWh at SPP), 14.8 mln kWh at WPPs on Azerishig OJSC, and 910.1 mln kWh on Independent PPs).Electricity imports for January-April amounted to 62.2 million kWh, exports - 407.0 million kWh.It should be noted that the electricity generation in the republic in April 2024 amounted to 2108.5 million kWh. During the month, the imports of the electricity production amounted to 17.9 million kWh, exports to 48.5 million kWh.

