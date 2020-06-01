Azerbaijan SEC: Start date of entrance exams to be announced after June 5

The date of entrance exams to universities and colleges based on 11 years of education has not yet been announced, Maleyka Abbaszade, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the State Examination Center said at a press conference on Monday.

According to her, the start date of entrance exams will be announced after June 5.

To date, 75,692 people have submitted documents to universities, of which approximately 12,800 are graduates of past years.

News.Az