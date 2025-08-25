Azerbaijan secures third place at U-20 World Wrestling Championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan national wrestling team clinched third place at the U-20 World Wrestling Championship in Samokov, Bulgaria, showcasing a strong performance in Greco-Roman wrestling.

The team amassed a total of 90 points and secured a set of medals, marking Azerbaijan’s best showing in the past three years in terms of medal count, quality, total points, and overall team ranking, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Standout performances included Aykhan Javadov capturing gold in the 60-kilogram category, Turan Dashdemirov earning silver in the 55-kilogram category, and Faraim Mustafayev taking bronze in the 67-kilogram category.

News.Az