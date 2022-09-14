Azerbaijan sees growth in electricity production from renewables

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's electricity production from renewables, including hydropower plants, exceeded 1.555 billion kWh from January to August 2022, the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

According to the minister, this figure grew by 352.6 million kWh compared to the same period last year.

Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan's total electricity production reached 19.115 billion kWh, increasing by 2.6 percent. Out of the total volume, 14.06 billion kWh fell on exports, whereas 94.3 million kWh – on imports.

News.Az