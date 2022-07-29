Azerbaijan sees growth in strategic foreign exchange reserves in H1 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves grew by 1.8 percent in first half of 2022, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Kazimov said that the country’s strategic foreign exchange reserves amounted to $54.2 billion in the first six months of this year.

On Friday, the CBA decided to leave the base rate unchanged - at the level of 7.75 percent, on July 29.

The upper limit of the interest corridor remained at the level of 9.25 percent, and the lower limit at the level of 6.25 percent.

News.Az