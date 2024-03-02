Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia Sahil Babayev has met with Ambassador of Serbia to the country Dragan Vladisavljević.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Sahil Babayev said that thanks to the political will and efforts of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Serbia, relations between the two countries have reached the level of strategic partnership.

The two commended the expanding relations in various areas, increasing trade turnover between the two countries, as well as the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission in this regard.

Ambassador Dragan Vladisavljević expressed his country’s determination to expand relations with Azerbaijan based on strategic partnership.

The meeting also focused on the current state and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in energy, transport-logistics, social, agricultural, educational, humanitarian, infrastructure and other spheres.

News.Az