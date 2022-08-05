Azerbaijani serviceman dies in mine explosion in Kalbajar (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 5, a military serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, Aliyev Babek Asgar oglu, was killed as a result of the explosion of a mine planted by Armenians in the east of Kalbajar district, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

A criminal case has been opened and an investigation is underway.



The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expressed deep condolences to the family and relatives of our military serviceman and asks for patience!

Rest In peace!

News.Az