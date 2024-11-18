Azerbaijan set to submit its biennial transparency report this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) is ready for submission this week, marking a significant step in our commitment to the Paris Agreement, Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources said on Monday.

He made the remarks at the Ministerial Roundtable on Global Climate Transparency held as part of the ongoing COP29 climate conference in Baku, News.Az reports.Babayev stated that enhancing global ambition involves clear plans to keep the 1.5-degree Celsius target within reach through Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), National Adaptation Plans, and BTRs.According to the minister, such collaborative discussions are key to delivering more productive climate change outcomes.“The Baku Declaration, which will be adopted at this round table, will encourage more effective actions on global climate transparency and climate change,” he added.

News.Az