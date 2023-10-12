Azerbaijan sets up shelter for vulnerable people in Khankendi (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Azerbaijan has established a shelter for persons from vulnerable groups in the country's city of Khankendi.

A three-story building for 30 beds has been allocated for these purposes in the center of Khankendi, News.Az reports citing the ministry.

The shelter has started working since 10 October. Three hot meals a day are provided to the residents of the shelter. Security is provided by the police.

To work in the shelter, 2 psychologists and 2 social workers were sent to Khankendi on September 30 this year, who assess the primary needs and psychosocial condition of the residents. The assessed persons were visited in their places of residence, where they were also provided with information on the location of the shelter and the provision of food.

So far, six people have been accommodated in the shelter and one person has been referred for treatment. A total of 11 people have used the services of the shelter.

The inhabitants of the shelter are currently receiving social services from psychologists and social workers. Additionally dispatched to work in the shelter are cooks, technicians, etc.

It is not mandatory to be placed in the shelter. However, even those who don't wish to spend the night are still given three meals a day, the clothes they need, and social services.

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross visit the shelter several times during the day, familiarize themselves with the conditions, inquire about the food supply and social services provided.

News.Az