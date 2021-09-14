Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan shares latest data on new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has registered 2,077 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday. 

As many as  3,725  patients have recovered, and 33 others have died in a day over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 463,326, with 416,194  recoveries and 6,167 deaths. Some 40,965 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 13,991 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to  4,675,110.


