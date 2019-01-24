Azerbaijan showcases goods at Berlin International Green Week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani goods are showcased at the Berlin International Green Week, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy on Jan. 24.

Fourteen Azerbaijani companies showcase wine and other alcoholic beverages, medicinal herbal tea, confectionery, dried fruits and other goods at the "Made in Azerbaijan" stand in the exhibition supported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

The visitors of the exhibition show interest in the "Made in Azerbaijan" stand, created with the special taste and design.

The exhibition will last until Jan. 27.

News.Az

