Azerbaijan, Slovenia explore opportunities for enhancing economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Slovenia Joint Working Group on Economic Cooperation was held Thursday in Baku.

Opening the meeting Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia are expanding on the basis of friendship, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

He noted that 12 documents covering various areas of cooperation have been signed between the two countries over the past period, and highlighted the key role of interparliamentary working groups in developing bilateral relations.

He described the legacy of Mehdi Huseynzade, the Azerbaijani national hero and Hero of the Soviet Union, who fought against fascism in Slovenia during World War II, as a powerful symbol of friendship between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Slovenia. The minister also pointed out that trade turnover between the two countries increased by 67 percent in the first two months of this year. He noted that seven Azerbaijan-Slovenia Business Forums had been held to date and underlined the great potential for deepening cooperation in labor and employment. Aliyev also stressed the importance of boosting bilateral cooperation in fields such as education, healthcare, culture, tourism, sports, and others, adding that the current meeting provided an excellent opportunity to explore new prospects for collaboration.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, Tanja Fajon, highlighted the friendly relations between the two countries. She expressed satisfaction with the progress made in expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, noting that this contributes to further strengthening bilateral partnership.

Mitja Blaganje, Secretary General of Slovenia’s Ministry of Economy, Tourism and Sport, Co-chair of Azerbaijan-Slovenia Joint Working Group, noted that the Slovenian side is committed to the steady development of bilateral ties.

The meeting focused on the bilateral cooperation agenda, including opportunities for enhancing cooperation in economy, trade, healthcare, education, culture, transport, ICT, sports, tourism, investment, as well as labor, employment and social protection.

Following the discussions, the meeting saw the signing of the Protocol on the outcomes of the meeting. The document was inked by the co-chairs of the Joint Working Group – Anar Karimov, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Finance and Mitja Blaganje – Secretary General of Slovenia’s Ministry of Economy, Tourism and Sport.

News.Az