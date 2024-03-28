Azerbaijan soon to release names of several more missing persons during first Karabakh war

The names of another 73 persons who went missing during the first Karabakh war will be announced in the coming days, Head of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said in an article published in the official newspaper “Respublika”, News.Az reports.

Naghiyev noted that the State Security Service also coordinates the activities of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons.

He emphasized that intensive work is underway to determine the fate of 3,890 Azerbaijani citizens registered with the state commission as missing persons following the first Karabakh war, identify the locations of mass graves in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, exhume them, and identify their remains.

“As a result of the measures taken, the identification of 107 missing persons has been ensured, including the names of 34 persons disclosed to the public, including the late employee of Azerbaijani security agencies, National Hero Riad Ahmadov, who went missing in January 1992 during the Dashalty operation.

The important tasks set before us by the head of state regarding such a delicate issue as searching for missing citizens will continue to be carried out promptly and in full,” Naghiyev added.

News.Az