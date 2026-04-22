Azerbaijan, Spain eye major transport cooperation deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is expanding its economic outreach to Spain, with senior officials holding a series of high-level meetings focused on transport, infrastructure, engineering, and investment cooperation.

During a visit to Spain, Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, met with leaders of key companies and financial institutions to discuss new avenues for bilateral economic partnership, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

A major focus of the talks was strengthening trade and investment ties, as well as improving access to export financing and supporting joint infrastructure initiatives between the two countries.

In discussions with Pablo de Ramón-Laca Clausen, Executive President of the Spanish Export Credit Agency CESCE, both sides explored mechanisms such as export credits and insurance tools. They also highlighted opportunities for Azerbaijani businesses to access financing for importing Spanish industrial equipment. Cooperation prospects with the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABDF) were also reviewed.

Officials emphasized the importance of expanding access for businesses to international financial instruments, which could help unlock new cross-border projects.

In a separate meeting with Manuel Contreras Caro, President and CEO of Grupo Azvi, Aliyev presented Azerbaijan’s transit and logistics potential, alongside ongoing large-scale infrastructure projects. The discussions centered on potential collaboration in transport systems, engineering solutions, and infrastructure development.

Another meeting with Juan Sebastián Garrigues Díaz-Llanos, CEO of Fomento al Desarrollo del Comercio Internacional SL, focused on strengthening trade relations, boosting private-sector cooperation, and encouraging new investment initiatives.

Overall, the meetings reflect Azerbaijan’s continued strategy to diversify economic partnerships and attract foreign investment into key infrastructure and logistics sectors.

The involvement of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund was also highlighted as a key instrument in facilitating future joint projects and financial cooperation.

News.Az