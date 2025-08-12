Azerbaijan starts construction of its largest solar power plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Construction of the largest solar power plant (SPP) in Azerbaijan has begun in the country’s Bilasuvar district.

The project, with a planned capacity of 445 megawatts (MW), marks a significant step forward in the country’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Today, August 12, the installation of the first solar panel support structure commenced, signalling the beginning of large-scale construction activities.

Faig Gurbanov, Head of the Executive Power of Bilasuvar district, Murad Sadigov, head of the Masdar UAE representative office in Azerbaijan, project leaders Du Ning and Fan Tao from China Energy Development Company, familiarised themselves with the ongoing work at the site.

During the meeting, it was noted that the implementation of this project will lead to significant progress in the district’s power supply, expand the use of alternative energy sources, and the production of clean energy will make an important contribution to the sustainable development of the region.

At the event, representatives of the partner companies provided information about the project. Then Faig Gurbanov and Murad Sadigov signed the first solar panel support, officially launching the work.

Notably, the territory allocated for the construction of the station with a total capacity of 445 MW covers an area of 1,454 hectares. Highly qualified specialists from China, Türkiye, Spain, and other countries are involved in the project implementation. At the same time, the plan includes employing 1,500 local workers from Bilasuvar.

The foundation laying ceremony for the Bilasuvar SPP with a capacity of 445 MW and the Neftchala SPP with 315 MW took place within the framework of Baku Energy Week on June 4, 2024. The stations are planned to be commissioned in 2027. After completion, these SPPs with a total capacity of 760 MW and a cost of $670 million are expected to produce about 1.7 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually. Their launch will also reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 830 million tons per year and result in annual savings of 380 million cubic meters of natural gas.

News.Az