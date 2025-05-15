Azerbaijan starts gold imports from two more countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has started importing gold from Romania and Zimbabwe, according to the country's State Statistical Committee.

According to the committee, in the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan significantly increased its gold imports, bringing in 18,942 kilograms of various semi-finished gold forms—including bars, wires, sheets, and strips thicker than 0.15 mm—from 18 different countries. The total value of these imports reached $1.7 billion, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Last year, the same kind of gold was imported into the country only in April.

During the mentioned period, Azerbaijan purchased 4,416 kilograms of gold worth $403.3 million from Russia, 3,354 kilograms worth $290.1 ​​million from Australia, 2,189 kilograms worth $198.3 million from the United Kingdom, 2,000 kilograms worth $174.7 million from Mexico, and 1,375 kilograms worth $129.8 million from Canada.

This year, for the first time in the last 14 years (note: the official statistics on foreign trade in public use are as of 2011), supplies were made from Romania (13.1 kilograms worth $1.2 million) and Zimbabwe (12.2 kilograms worth $1.1 million).

While in 2020-2023, a total of 1,724 kilograms of the same gold worth $98.3 million were imported to Azerbaijan, in 2024 41,078 kilograms of the same product worth $3.313 billion were imported.

In the first quarter, Azerbaijan sold gold only to Switzerland. Some 1,014 kilograms of gold worth $65.2 million were supplied to this country, which is 3.5 times and 83% more than the indicator a year ago, respectively.

News.Az