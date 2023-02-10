Azerbaijan suspends business audits until 2024
- 10 Feb 2023 15:07
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 181690
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-suspends-business-audits-until-2024 Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the suspension of business audits", News.az reports.
According to the new law, the number "2023" have been replaced by the number "2024" in Article 1 of the law on the suspension of business audits.
This law has been in effect since January 1, 2023.