Azerbaijan suspends business audits until 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law amending the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the suspension of business audits", News.az reports.

According to the new law, the number "2023" have been replaced by the number "2024" in Article 1 of the law on the suspension of business audits.

This law has been in effect since January 1, 2023.

News.Az