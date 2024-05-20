Azerbaijan-Tajikistan trade turnover surges in Q1 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first quarter of 2024, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan grew by 78 percent, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

He made the remarks during the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.Minister Jabbarov stressed that Azerbaijan and Tajikistan possess a potential for the implementation of joint projects in the fields of light, chemical, and mining industries.“Azerbaijan's industrial zones offer significant potential for collaborative endeavors built upon mutual interests,” he said.The minister highlighted that the Alat Free Economic Zone, situated near the Baku International Sea Trade Port, stands primed for engagement with international investors, providing residents with various incentives and opportunities for repatriation of income.“As for trade relations, it's worth noting that from January through April 2024, the trade turnover between our nations surged by 78 percent. With the economic capabilities of both countries, there's ample room for further expansion in trade volume,” he added.

News.Az