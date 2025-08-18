Azerbaijan takes part in International Folk Art Festival in Budapest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is taking part in the 39th International Folk Art Festival in Budapest, Hungary.

The traditional festival is taking place from August 17 to 20 in the historic Buda Castle district of the Hungarian capital, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The event is considered one of Hungary’s largest cultural celebrations.

As this year’s guest of honor, Azerbaijan is represented by three exhibition stands showcasing various forms of traditional folk art.

Approximately 800 artisans from around the world are taking part in the festival, which is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors. The program includes masterclasses, live demonstrations of folk crafts, and performances of national music and dance.

News.Az