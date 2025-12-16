Azerbaijan to ban electronic cigarettes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is set to ban the import, export, production, storage, wholesale and retail sale, as well as the use of electronic cigarettes and their components.

The ban is proposed through the addition of a new article to the Law “On Tobacco and Tobacco Products.” The proposed amendments were discussed at a joint meeting of the Milli Majlis committees on Agrarian Policy, Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, and Labour and Social Policy, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Under the changes, the definition of “tobacco products” in the laws “On Tobacco and Tobacco Products” and “On Restricting the Use of Tobacco Products” will be clarified. Nicotine-containing electronic cigarettes will be classified as tobacco products, while new definitions for “heated tobacco products” and “electronic cigarettes” will be introduced. As a result, the circulation of nicotine-containing e-cigarettes will be prohibited.

Lawmakers said the clearer definitions would allow for more precise legal classification and regulation of tobacco products, including heated tobacco and electronic cigarettes.

Related amendments are also proposed to the Tax Code and the Law “On Advertising.” These include removing disposable electronic cigarettes and e-liquids from the list of excisable goods, abolishing related tax rates, and updating advertising restrictions in line with the new definitions.

In addition, advertising of electronic cigarettes without nicotine will also be banned under the proposed changes to the Law “On Advertising.”

News.Az