Azerbaijan, Israel review economic cooperation agenda

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Zeev Elkin, Minister at the Israeli Finance Ministry, to discuss economic relations between the two countries.

In a post on X, Jabbarov shared the details of the meeting, News.Az reports.

“During the meeting with the delegation led by Zeev Elkin, Minister at the Ministry of Finance of Israel and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Commission, we reviewed key issues on the economic cooperation agenda,” the minister wrote.

Jabbarov added that he also exchanged views with the Israeli minister on promoting joint activities in energy, trade, investment, agriculture, digitalization, innovation, and logistics, as well as cooperation in the priority areas identified at the 4th session of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Commission.

News.Az