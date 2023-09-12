Azerbaijan to be represented at "Doha Expo 2023"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, Azerbaijan will be represented by a national pavilion at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, News.Az reports.

"Expo 2023 Doha", to run from October 2 to March 28, 2024, under the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment", will bring together more than 70 countries and about 20 international organizations. The theme has been founded to inspire the international community to explore and adopt innovative desertification mitigation solutions.

Expo 2023 Doha is developed under Qatar's National Vision 2030 organized under the Ministry of Municipality.

Visitors will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the topics of modern agriculture, technology and innovations, environmental awareness and sustainability within the framework of the expo.

The event aims to attract over 3 million visitors, offering attendees the opportunity to explore exquisitely landscaped gardens and experience cultures from around the world.

