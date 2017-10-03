Azerbaijan to buy over 5,600 agricultural machinery units in 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will purchase over 5,600 units of agricultural machinery in 2017, according to the monitoring report on the implementation of measures reflected in the “Strategic Road Map for Manufacture and Processing of Agricultural Products.”

On the order of major enterprises engaged in cotton manufacture, it is planned to purchase 5,602 units of agricultural machinery, in particular 150 cotton harvesters, 1,270 plows and planters of different brands in 2017, according to the report. It is planned to allocate $101.42 million and 14.2 million euros for their purchase, according to Trend.

Besides, in 2017, Azerbaijan will receive 59 units of cotton harvesters of “John Deere 9970” brand. The total cost of the agricultural machinery will be $17.58 million, and the contract for its supply was signed last year.

The report noted that 3,856 units of agricultural machinery were delivered to Azerbaijan as of July 1.

News.Az

News.Az