Azerbaijan to commission dozens of residential buildings in liberated Jabrayil

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is planned to complete the construction of 33 residential buildings with 712 apartments in Azerbaijan’s liberated Jabrayil city this year.

This was announced by Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, News.Az reports.He noted that the relocation of former IDPs to Jabrayil’s Horovlu village will be launched in the near future.“Currently, major restoration and reconstruction work is underway in Jabrayil’s Shukurbayli village, Gubadli’s Zilanli and Mahruzlu villages, as well as in the centre of Zangilan city,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az