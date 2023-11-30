Azerbaijan to commission its first digital opportunities center next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first Digital Opportunities Center of Azerbaijan is planned to be commissioned in Baku next year, the country’s first deputy economy minister announced on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The center will assist local companies in innovating and digitizing their operations in order to boost productivity and competitiveness, First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev said at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.

“Simultaneously, our inventors will be able to showcase their digital breakthroughs at this center. We also intend to develop a complete support package to assist our companies throughout the digitalization and innovation processes. We will support our entrepreneurs and innovators throughout the innovation process, from conception to development and development to implementation, because we perceive innovation as a process,” he said.

The deputy minister noted that the Ministry of Economy is also focusing on new technologies such as City Digital Twins, which will bring innovation that will benefit society and the state.

“Recognizing the critical significance of a skilled digital workforce in the advancement of our country, we have begun collaborating closely with other ministries and government organizations. Our joint efforts are targeted at cultivating and growing digital talent in our country, which aligns with our national priorities of competitive human capital and modern innovation space,” he added.

News.Az