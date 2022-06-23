Azerbaijan to create food security reserve

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani government has allocated funds to create a reserve for food security, the country’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov told journalists on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“Given the rise in prices for food products, 193 million manat ($113.5 million) was allocated for this purpose within the amendments to the state budget for this year,” the minister said.

He noted that under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani government continues to take several anti-inflationary measures.

“Most of them are aimed, first of all, at the elimination of existing customs duties and certain taxes on food products imported by Azerbaijan. Appropriate decisions are being made in this regard,” Minister Sharifov added.

