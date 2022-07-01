News.az
Samir Sharifov
Tag:
Samir Sharifov
Baku hosts 6th Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan commission meeting
08 Dec 2025-17:43
Azerbaijan’s budget revenues from non-oil and gas sector exceed forecast
07 Jun 2024-12:28
Azerbaijan’s finance minister holds several meetings in Tbilisi
03 May 2024-08:06
Int’l financial entities favor financing Middle Corridor development: Azerbaijani minister
02 May 2024-04:09
Azerbaijan cooperates with int’l partners on Black Sea submarine cable project: Minister
02 May 2024-02:36
Azerbaijan makes revisions to its draft state budget
01 Dec 2023-17:51
Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues significantly exceed forecast: Minister
02 Jun 2023-02:09
Azerbaijani finance minister to attend meeting of ADB’s Board of Governors
01 May 2023-00:54
Azerbaijani finance minister meets with South Korean ambassador
13 Apr 2023-08:14
Azerbaijan's Finance Minister unveils priorities for the next year
10 Nov 2022-07:53
