Azerbaijan to decide on opening borders after May 31

The government of Azerbaijan will decide on opening borders after May 31, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The spokesperson made the remarks Wednesday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

She noted that opening the state borders until May 31 is not possible.

"The government will make a decision on this issue after May 31. It is not yet known which countries Azerbaijan will open its borders with in the first stage. It is likely that these will be neighboring countries, and then air communications with others will be resumed,” Abdullayeva added.

News.Az