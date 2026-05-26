IRGC claims it shot down US MQ-9 drone and forced F-35 to retreat

IRGC claims it shot down US MQ-9 drone and forced F-35 to retreat

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it shot down a US MQ-9 surveillance drone and forced a US F-35 fighter jet to leave Iranian airspace, according to state media.

In a statement carried by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, the IRGC said its air defence units had also tracked an RQ-4 drone and a “hostile” F-35 aircraft operating over the Persian Gulf, News.Az reports.

“The US terrorist army, continuing its interventionist and aggressive adventures in the region, entered Iranian airspace in the Persian Gulf,” the IRGC said. It added that its air defence units, “following precise intelligence monitoring,” identified and destroyed an MQ-9 drone.

The statement further claimed that Iranian forces fired on an RQ-4 drone and a F-35 fighter jet, forcing them to retreat and exit Iranian airspace.

The IRGC warned that it reserves the right to respond to any ceasefire violations by US forces, describing retaliation as a “legitimate and definitive right.”

News.Az