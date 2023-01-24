News.az
Leyla Abdullayeva
Tag:
Leyla Abdullayeva
Ambassador of Azerbaijan presenting his credentials to Prince of Monaco
12 Feb 2024-19:47
Azerbaijani ambassador condemns anti-Azerbaijani campaign in France
30 Aug 2023-05:55
“Justice has prevailed,” Azerbaijani ambassador hails Paris court’s decision
24 Jun 2023-05:37
Cooperation between France’s Metz and Azerbaijani regions discussed in Paris
01 Jun 2023-03:25
Ambassador to France congratulates Azerbaijanis on Novruz holiday
14 Mar 2023-07:19
Azerbaijani ambassador to France gives interview to I24news French TV channel
01 Mar 2023-02:38
Azerbaijan’s ambassador to France holds press conference for foreign reporters
31 Jan 2023-10:09
Fake news spreads about situation on Lachin-Khankendi road - ambassador in France
24 Jan 2023-19:12
Azerbaijani ambassador presents credentials to French president
14 Jan 2023-11:58
Azerbaijani ambassador to France responds to provocation of Charlie Hebdo
04 Jan 2023-09:38
