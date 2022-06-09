Employment record books will be digitalized in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The employment record requirement of Azerbaijani employers will be abolished after their full digitalization, Chairman of the Board at the State Employment Agency Mustafa Abbasbeyli said at a press conference on employment of the second Karabakh war veterans and social support provided to them, News.az reports.

He emphasized the complexity of digitalization labor books.

“It's scheduled to fully develop the subsystem of labor relations and employment until the end of 2022. The subsystem improvement doesn't mean the liquidation of employment records. Upon completion of the upgrades, data up to 2006 will also be digitalized. The process may be totally completed by the end of 2022 or early next year," the chairman stated.

News.Az