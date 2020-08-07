Azerbaijan to further ease some coronavirus restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has decided to ease some coronavirus-related restrictions in the country.

Taking into account the positive dynamics in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to strengthen the economic activity, the Operational Headquarters has decided to allow the activities of some areas of production, trade and services.

From August 10, the activities of the following areas are allowed in Baku, Sumgayit, Yevlakh, Jalilabad, Mingachevir cities, Absheron, Salyan, Khachmaz, Goranboy, Goygol districts:

- Holding of outdoor sports competitions and games;

- Activities of trade facilities selling non-food items and those providing household services to the population (except for large shopping centers);

- Production of machinery and equipment;

- Production of electrical equipment;

- Production of computer, electronic and optical products;

- Production of automobiles, trailers and semi-trailers;

- Production of other vehicles;

- Production of printed material;

- Production of jewelry;

- Production of musical instruments and sports goods;

- Production of clothing;

- Textile industry;

- Production of footwear;

- Production of leather and leather products;

- Production of tobacco products;

- Production of other industrial goods.

Restrictions on the engagement of 50 percent of employees and on the number of permits issued to those working under a civil contract in such work and service areas not exceeding 30 percent of the total number of employees working under an employment contract are being abolished:

- Production of daily care and hygiene products;

- Production and repair of construction and household equipment;

- Engineering and design services;

- Production of packaging goods;

- Production of stone, metal and wood products;

- Production and repair of furniture;

- Zoo shops, including outlets for animal feed;

- Sales of construction materials and household items;

- Online sales;

- Dry cleaning;

- Cleaning of residential buildings except for apartments;

- Car repair;

- Car wash stations;

- Animal shelters;

- Translation services.

Entry and exit of the following persons to and from the territory of the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Mingachevir and Absheron, Barda, Salyan, Khachmaz, Goranboy and Goygol districts shall be carried out in the following order:

- Persons wishing to attend the funeral of a close relative on the basis of a permit obtained from the 102 Call Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

- On the basis of a certificate issued by a doctor in connection with urgent medical need or scheduled treatment;

- Persons possessing tickets to domestic and international flights on the basis of their tickets and persons who have entered the country from the state border on the basis of a stamp in their passports.

The Operational Headquarters hereby brings to the attention of citizens that sanitary and

epidemiological requirements must be rigorously observed in order to synchronize economic activity with measures to prevent the spread of the infection. Compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements is the only way to continue and expand economic activity further.

News.Az